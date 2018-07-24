Quick thinking 11-year-old helped save homeowner from fire

It was a hot Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Oxford, N.S., and 11-year-old Keegan Kouwenberg had made a plan to meet friends and go for a swim at Oxford Lions Park.

But on his way there he noticed something was terribly wrong at one of the houses on his street. And what he did next on that day two weeks ago would ensure it didn't end in tragedy.

"I could see smoke and then when I got closer I could see flames under the front veranda," said Keegan. "I knocked on the doors next to the house and no one was home, so I ran back down the road a bit to my house and I got my mom to call 911."

He had taken note of the civic address of the house on Black River Road. His father is a volunteer firefighter and Keegan knew the first information he would always hear on his dad's pager was the address of a fire call.

The boy then ran back back up the street to the house and teamed up with another neighbour to begin banging on the doors and windows of the home.

"The truck at that house is usually never there during the day, so I thought someone was in the house," said Keegan, who will be going into Grade 7 next year.

The card that Keegan received from the owners of the home where the fire started. (Submitted by Jennifer Kouwenberg)

One of the homeowners did eventually come out and put out the fire with a garden hose. Keegan said he had been asleep in the house.

"We're extremely proud of him for what he did and how he handled himself," said Jennifer Kouwenberg, Keegan's mother. "There's so much negative going on in the world these days and it was such a nice thing he did and it makes us feel very good."

The family isn't certain why the fire started. While the damage to the home was minimal and repairs have been made, it could have turned into a dire situation.

The homeowners were grateful for the help they received from their young neighbour down the road.

"They gave me $50 and a card that said I was their hero," said Keegan. "I went out that night after supper and bought them a lilac bush because some of their shrubs had been burned."

