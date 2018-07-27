Questions surround Bay of Fundy tidal turbine as OpenHydro faces liquidation

Questions are being raised about the future of an ambitious project to harness energy from the powerful tides of the Bay of Fundy, as one of the partners in the Cape Sharp Tidal Venture turbine faces liquidation.

This week, French marine energy company Naval Energies announced it will stop investing in tidal turbines. It's subsidiary, Ireland-based OpenHydro Group Ltd., which is partners in Cape Sharp Tidal with Nova Scotia's Emera Inc., is reportedly insolvent.

An Emera spokesperson said the company is aware that OpenHydro has filed for creditor protection in Ireland.

​"We are taking the time to understand what this means for the Cape Sharp Tidal project and we are working to get a better understanding of next steps," said Stacey Pineau.

Emera would not comment further on the matter.

Cape Sharp Tidal became the first successful grid-connected tidal turbine in North America in November 2016, producing energy for Nova Scotia.

Earlier this week, the company deployed a new tidal turbine — the second time in two years a two-megawatt tidal turbine was installed in the Minas Passage.

But on Friday, Naval Energies announced it was out of the tidal turbine business and would instead concentrate its efforts on floating wind turbines and marine thermal energy conversion. It also said in Canada there is "great sensitivity" to the cost of the technology.

"The deterioration of the market, in France and around the world throughout the recent months, has been reflected in a lack of commercial prospects over the long term," Naval Energies CEO Laurent Schneider-Maunoury said in the release.

"This evolution means that we alone can no longer finance the development of the tidal-turbine activity."

The Cape Sharp Tidal turbine was lowered into the Minas Passage in November 2016. (Cape Sharp Tidal)

On Friday, a spokesperson for Naval Energies said the fate of OpenHydro is now in the hands of liquidators, who will determine what will happen with the Minas Passage turbine.

No one was at OpenHydro's office in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday morning.

Gerry Curran, spokesperson for the Courts Service in Ireland, confirmed OpenHydro Group Ltd. and OpenHydro Technologies are the subject of a winding-up petition before the High Court.

He said the court ordered a provisional liquidator to be appointed Thursday, and the matter is next due before the court on Aug. 18.

The Irish Times is reporting that the court heard both companies are "seriously insolvent" and have debts of €280 million, roughly $426 million Cdn.

World's first 1-megawatt tidal turbine

In November 2009, OpenHydro and then-partner Nova Scotia Power installed the world's first one-megawatt tidal turbine. The 10-tonne turbine was deployed on the floor of the Minas Passage, however it failed within days when the blades were destroyed by powerful tides.

Seven years later, the group successfully ran a turbine in Minas Passage for six months, from November 2016 to April 2017.

In 2008, Emera invested $15 million to acquire a 7.5 per cent interest in OpenHydro Group Ltd.

On Thursday, the CEO of Ocean Energy Europe, a network of ocean energy professionals, released a statement saying tidal stream will continue in Europe, despite the decision from Naval Energies.

"The liquidation of OpenHydro is disappointing news," Rémi Gruet said in the release. "Yet closures are part of pioneering and innovating in a brand new industrial sector, on the road to commercialisation."

