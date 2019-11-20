MLA questions why New Waterford hospital slated for closure getting renos

The Nova Scotia NDP health critic is asking why the province is spending $3.5 million on renovations at a hospital in New Waterford that it plans to close soon.

The hospital, which was built in 1963, and its long-term care facility will be closed once a new community health centre and long-term care facility open in the community.

In the meantime, the Nova Scotia Health Authority has closed the hospital's emergency department until spring, while work is underway to add fire sprinklers and update the electrical system.

Other parts of the hospital remain open.

Cape Breton Centre MLA Tammy Martin, who represents the area and is the NDP's health critic, said constituents are wondering why new sprinklers are being put into the old hospital.

"Is this going to be given or sold to a private entity for some other use?" she said. "Those are the questions people are asking and we can't — I can't — get answers to.

"I have asked the question because people have asked me: are we looking at a private long-term-care facility in the old New Waterford hospital site?"

Martin said she has asked if the old hospital will be torn down, given away or sold, but has not received an answer.

"If they knew that this hospital was closing or slated for closure, why are we just investing in sprinklers now?" she said.

The government has said work on the new construction is expected to start sometime later next year.

Steve Button, the health authority's acting senior director of facility management, said the renovation work at the old hospital is required by the fire marshal.

"To maintain operations, maintain patients coming and going, our safety for our employees, we needed to do that work," he said.

Button said the building's future use will be decided by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

In an email, the department said no decision has been made yet.

The government is doing maintenance that has to be done until a decision is made on the old hospital's future use, said Button.

For example, if the roof leaked, the province would patch it, but not replace the roof until the long-term plans were clear, he said.

Renovations take time

Meanwhile, Martin said constituents are still upset that the emergency room was closed at the beginning of October and won't reopen for months.

The renovations were identified as necessary three years ago and could normally be done in a year or so, Button said, but the work is taking longer than that because patients and staff have remained in the building.

"We would have liked to have went in there in one shot and done it all," he said.

"However, when we're doing these sorts of upgrades in a functional hospital, we need to make sure that we minimize patient impact."

