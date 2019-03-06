Halifax's Quentrel Provo nominee for international influential people list

Halifax anti-violence activist Quentrel Provo says news he was nominated to be on a 2019 international list of most influential people of African descent under the age of 40 came as a big surprise.

The list is compiled by Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), an organization recognized by the United Nations. According to its website, MIPAD "identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors."

"I was kind of in shock when I read it, I was like — this can't be real," Provo told CBC's Mainstreet in a phone interview on Wednesday.

"I'm the kind of person who doesn't get caught up in awards and everything and nominations, but this one kind of threw me off because it was for top 100 globally, which is a huge honour."

Provo found out about the nomination on Friday. He is well known in Halifax as the founder of the Stop the Violence, Spread the Love campaign and has organized many peace walks around the city throughout the years.

One of his first anti-violence rallies was organized in 2012 after his cousin, Kaylin Diggs, died after being assaulted outside a downtown Halifax bar.

He found out about the nomination through an email from the organization. Provo said it's humbling to be considered for the list.

"It's being recognized around the world, that someone that came from losing someone and turned it into something positive to create change, is making a difference in his community is having an impact on society as a whole," Provo said.

So humbled and honored to be nominated to be on the United Nations 2019 Most Influential People of African Decent (MIPAD), Under 40, Global 100 List. <br>2018 list include: PK Subban, Chance the Rapper, French Montana, Charlize Theron, Colin Kaepernick, Kendrick Lamar to name a few. <a href="https://t.co/c6BNBRNyad">pic.twitter.com/c6BNBRNyad</a> —@mrstopviolence

In a tweet acknowledging the nomination, Provo noted a number of famous people who made the list in 2018, including PK Subban, French Montana, Charlize Theron, Colin Kaepernick and Kendrick Lamar.

Provo said he has no idea how MIPAD found out about him or his work. The organization appears to have an open nomination process. Provo said he didn't nominate himself and had not heard of the list until he received the email.

Since he found out about the nomination, Provo said friends and family have been calling to congratulate him.

He said he thinks he'll find out if he made the list in the next two months. If he makes the list, Provo said he would go to New York to attend the reception.

"It would mean that the impact and everything I've been doing over the past seven years, it's making a difference," Provo said.

Even if he doesn't make the final cut, Provo said "it's already a high honour to be nominated."

Provo said the biggest recognition he's ever received to date has been hearing from people who've told him he's changed their lives for the better.

"That's the biggest reward I've ever received and will ever receive is impacting lives directly," Provo said.

