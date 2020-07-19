Queensland Beach closed due to water quality concerns amid heat warning

Queensland Beach in Hubbards is closed to swimmers due to water quality concerns, according to the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service.

The lifeguard service, which monitors water quality at more than 20 Nova Scotia beaches, said the popular swimming spot is closed until further notice.

Swimming is not advised at the beach, which is about 45 kilometres west of Halifax, and lifeguard supervision has been suspended.

The closure began Saturday, the same day Environment Canada issued a heat warning for mainland Nova Scotia for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The weather agency said temperatures could reach up to 32 C, but will feel like 38 degrees do to the humidity.

CBC News has contacted the Department of Lands and Forestry for more details, but has not yet received a response.

