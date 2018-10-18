Skip to Main Content
Queen's Marque project to use water from Halifax harbour for heating, cooling

Queen's Marque project to use water from Halifax harbour for heating, cooling

The $200-million complex will use a heat pump system with pipes that extend into the harbour.

Building will be 55 per cent more efficient than what would have been designed 20 years ago

Pam Berman · CBC News ·
The Queen's Marque project will use seawater for the heating and cooling systems. (CBC)

A $200-million complex under construction along the Halifax waterfront will use seawater for its heating and cooling system.

"So this building will be about 55 per cent more efficient than a building we would have designed 20 years ago," said Denis Morris, the president of M & R Engineering.  

The Queen's Marque is being developed by The Armour Group. It includes a hotel, offices and residential space.

A heat pump system is being installed in the parking garage and it's connected to pipes that extend out into the harbour.

The Queen's Marque project on the Halifax waterfront will include a hotel, offices and residential space. It is expected to be completed in 2020. (CBC)

"We're 500 feet offshore and 45 feet underwater," said Morris, "so in the wintertime we extract heat and in the summertime we dump building heat back into it and put it back into the harbour."

Alderney Landing in Dartmouth uses seawater for air conditioning and the Emera building, also located along the Halifax waterfront, uses a heat pump system.

But Morris said the Queen's Marque system will be the largest in the city and will be expandable. 

"The heat pump plant is modular and there's room to grow if other buildings in the downtown want to come online and share the technology," said Morris.

The Queen's Marque is expected to be completed in 2020.

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia

About the Author

Pam Berman

Reporter

Pam Berman is CBC Nova Scotia's municipal affairs reporter. She's been a journalist for almost 35 years and has covered Halifax regional council since 1997. That includes four municipal elections, 19 budgets and countless meetings. Story ideas can be sent to pam.berman@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More Stories from us