Downtown Halifax cannabis dispensary robbed at gunpoint

Police are investigating after a cannabis dispensary was robbed at gunpoint in downtown Halifax Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a call around 8 p.m. regarding a robbery at the Queen Mary Dispensary on Queen Street.

According to police, two men entered the business and approached a staff member, while one of the men pulled out a gun and demanded that staff put product in a suitcase.

The suspects fled on foot toward Citadel Hill and then drove off in a grey vehicle, police say.

The man carrying the gun is described as a white male, approximately six-feet-two-inches tall with a heavy build, wearing a black hoodie and a black mask.

The second suspect is described as a black male, about five-feet-10-inches and wearing a light blue hoodie.

A woman who works next door to the dispensary says she doesn't blame the store's owners for the robbery. (Emma Davie/CBC)

Neighbour doesn't blame dispensary

A woman who works next door to the dispensary at Elsie's Used Clothing said it's "terrifying."

Grace Court described the Queen Mary Dispensary staff as great people. She said the fault doesn't lay with the store's owners.

"I don't put blame on the dispensary for that happening. Because people rob other businesses as well," said Court.

"It's not just about the drugs that they're after. It's probably money. Convenience stores have money too."

She said she was glad the clothing store wasn't open at the time of the robbery.

"You never know, they could have just came here."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).