Remembering Queen Elizabeth: Looking back on her five visits to Nova Scotia

Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state and the longest-reigning British monarch, died Thursday at the age of 96.

The Queen's death was announced around 2:30 p.m. Atlantic time. She had been the country's Queen for nearly half of Canada's existence and made 22 official visits, including five to Nova Scotia.

Her very first visit to Canada came in 1951 at the age of 24, a year before she would become Queen. She toured Nova Scotia with her husband Prince Philip on behalf of her father, King George VI, who was in poor health.

This CBC News report captured the crowds that welcomed her when she arrived in Sydney, N.S., by ship:

When the 'grand lassie and her good-lookin' husband' visited Cape Breton Duration 3:16 A look back at a 1951 visit to Cape Breton Island by Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

In this photo below, the then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive by train in Halifax on Nov. 7, 1951. More than 50,000 well-wishers turned out to greet them, according to the archives. (Photo: Nova Scotia Archives)

Her next visit came in 1959. Below, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth are pictured after their review of the Royal Canadian Navy. (Photo: Nova Scotia Archives)

In 1976, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth returned to Nova Scotia. Below, they wave goodbye at Shearwater. (Photo: Nova Scotia Archives)

In 1994, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip toured the Fortress of Louisbourg. (Photo: Nova Scotia Archives)

The Queen, accompanied by then-Prime Minister Jean Chretien and his wife Aline, heads into a stiff wind as she arrives in Halifax on Aug. 13, 1994 to begin a 10-day Canadian tour. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Her final visit was in 2010, when she kicked off a nine-day Canadian tour in Halifax. She received a round of applause as she addressed a rain-soaked crowd near the Halifax Citadel.

"I'm delighted to be back amongst you all," the 84-year-old Queen said. "My pride in this country remains undimmed. Thanks very much for your welcome. It is good to be home."

Do you have memories of Queen Elizabeth in Nova Scotia? Or a connection to the Queen you would like to share? Contact us at cbcns@cbc.ca

Queen Elizabeth, followed by Prince Philip and then-Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia Mayann Francis, walk along the guard of honour as she leaves Government House Wednesday, June 30, 2010 in Halifax during a nine-day visit to Canada. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Grand Chief Ben Sylliboy, attends a Mi'kmaq cultural event in Halifax in this June 28, 2010 file photo. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

When Queen Elizabeth II last visited Halifax in 2010 Duration 1:50 Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Prince Philip, made her 22nd official royal visit to Canada in the summer of 2010.

MORE TOP STORIES