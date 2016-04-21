Remembering Queen Elizabeth: Looking back on her five visits to Nova Scotia
Tens of thousands of Nova Scotians flocked to greet the young princess during her first visit in 1951
Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state and the longest-reigning British monarch, died Thursday at the age of 96.
The Queen's death was announced around 2:30 p.m. Atlantic time. She had been the country's Queen for nearly half of Canada's existence and made 22 official visits, including five to Nova Scotia.
Her very first visit to Canada came in 1951 at the age of 24, a year before she would become Queen. She toured Nova Scotia with her husband Prince Philip on behalf of her father, King George VI, who was in poor health.
This CBC News report captured the crowds that welcomed her when she arrived in Sydney, N.S., by ship:
In this photo below, the then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive by train in Halifax on Nov. 7, 1951. More than 50,000 well-wishers turned out to greet them, according to the archives. (Photo: Nova Scotia Archives)
Her next visit came in 1959. Below, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth are pictured after their review of the Royal Canadian Navy. (Photo: Nova Scotia Archives)
In 1976, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth returned to Nova Scotia. Below, they wave goodbye at Shearwater. (Photo: Nova Scotia Archives)
In 1994, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip toured the Fortress of Louisbourg. (Photo: Nova Scotia Archives)
Her final visit was in 2010, when she kicked off a nine-day Canadian tour in Halifax. She received a round of applause as she addressed a rain-soaked crowd near the Halifax Citadel.
"I'm delighted to be back amongst you all," the 84-year-old Queen said. "My pride in this country remains undimmed. Thanks very much for your welcome. It is good to be home."
