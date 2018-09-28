Three Wishes program comforts hospital patients in last stages of life

Terminally ill patients in the intensive care unit of the QEII Health Sciences Centre and their families are being granted three wishes to help them cope during the last days before a death.

Wishes are usually simple requests for a gathering of friends and family or a visit from a beloved pet.

"We've had ceremonies requested, we're had celebrations of life," said Dr. Jennifer Hancock. "Families get together, we've had tea and toast."

Hancock and her colleague, Dr. Sarah McMullen, head the Three Wishes program at the hospital's intensive care unit.

The program, initiated at a Hamilton, Ont., hospital, started in Halifax in May. So far, 30 patients have had wishes granted.

"There have been pets that have been brought in, making the room a little less ICU-like, with flowers and picture of the loved one. The majority of them are just looking for some music and being surrounded by friends and family, spiritual care and quiet lighting, more of a personal, intimate situation," Hancock said.

Sometimes a visit from a beloved pet, as pictured in this 2016 file photo, is requested by patients in the Three Wishes program, which began in May in Halifax. (The Associated Press)

One patient wanted to get married at the end.

"It was the request of the patient and their family that we try to provide a wedding ceremony," Hancock said. "So there was a priest that came, family were present — there was a cake.

"It was beautiful, it was heartbreaking. It was very profound on a lot of levels. There wasn't a dry eye in the house."

McMullen said the services offered to the patients are just as beneficial to staff.

"It's rewarding. I think a lot of time, as physicians and clinicians, we keep that core out of what we do because if you're always present on that emotional level, you get wrought, your emotions are frayed," she said.

"We're taught from the get-go, basically, to be at arm's length and this is really the opposite of that. But I think in the end, being more present in that altruistic, compassionate way is actually more spirit-building."

Nursing staff are an important part of the program, Hancock added.

"I think it's been quite beneficial to our nursing colleagues that are in the unit as well and they certainly are much better at getting to know the individual than we actually are. They're the ones at the bedside 24/7."

The program is funded through the hospital and the QEII Foundation. Both physicians hope it continues indefinitely.

"The wishes to date have been quite small when you look at the cost per patient, so we hope that it will continue and we will continue with fundraising efforts to try to support this project," McMullen said.

Small price to pay

She said the effort is injecting a more human touch in a very clinical setting.

"We would love to see this become an indefinite thing, not just for patients at the end of life, but maybe change the way we care for other ICU patients and be able to offer support to them and their families as well."

Hancock also emphasized the difference the extra care makes.

"When it comes down to it, what summarizes a life, what means the most to somebody? Usually it's not something that has a big price tag on it or is a big endeavour. It is usually love, it's the people who know you the best.

"These wishes, these tangible acts of compassion, they're small but mighty. They're really making a huge difference, I think," she said.

