Quebec man, 62, dies in crash on slippery roads in North Sydney

Poor weather conditions are being blamed, partially, for the death of a 62-year-old Quebec man who died in a collision in North Sydney Sunday afternoon.

RCMP say shortly after 3 p.m., a small car and pickup truck collided at the end of Highway 125 where it turns into Main Street going into Sydney Mines.

Police say the road was slippery at the time and the small car lost control, spinning sideways in the road and crashed into the truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The Quebec man was alone in the car and died at the scene. All three people in the pickup truck were taken to hospital, two suffered minor injuries and the third suffered moderate injuries but is expected to survive.

The road was closed to traffic for the invesitgation but reopened at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

MORE TOP STORIES