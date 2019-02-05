Laptop key to millions in missing Quadriga cryptocurrency to go to court-ordered lawyer

One of Canada's largest cryptocurrency exchanges is in Nova Scotia Supreme Court today seeking creditor protection, following the sudden death of its 30-year-old founder, Gerald Cotten.

Vancouver-based Quadriga has asked for a 30-day stay of proceedings to search for roughly $190 million in assets left inaccessible after Cotten's widow said he died suddenly in India on Dec. 9 due to complications from Crohn's disease. The couple owned a home outside Halifax.

The death of company's CEO and sole director has left roughly 115,000 users without their funds. Court filings show that after his death, Quadriga employees have been unable to locate or access the digital money.

Cotten's encrypted laptop will be given to lawyers acting for the creditors and will be eventually given to a court-appointed monitor.

Lawyers for Quadriga said in court on Tuesday are considering a possible sale of the company to satisfy debts.

