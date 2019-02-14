Case of cryptocurrency firm QuadrigaCX returns to Halifax courtroom

The bizarre case involving the cryptocurrency firm QuadrigaCX returned to a Halifax courtroom today.

The Nova Scotia Supreme Court has been asked to determine which law firms will represent 115,000 QuadrigaCX clients, who are owed as much as $260 million in cash and cryptocurrency.

Multiple legal teams that together represent hundreds of creditors appeared to vie for the job.

The court-appointed monitor overseeing the search for the money said it recently found more than $900,000 in digital assets.

However, Ernst and Young also revealed that someone at QuadrigaCX "inadvertently" shifted about half of those crypto-coins into a site that is now inaccessible to the company.

The Vancouver-based exchange was shut down Jan. 28 after the sudden death of its CEO, 30-year-old Gerald Cotten.

He led his five-year-old virtual business from a home north of Halifax.

James Isnor, a user of QuadrigaCX who attended court today, said the most important thing for users is getting their coins back.

Despite the lost money, he said he still has faith in cryptocurrency.

"Unfortunately it's got a black eye now," said Isnor. "I do think it's something that has potential, that it might keep going."

