This teen almost died in a crash. Her mom says a special hospital team saved her

Athalie Smith suffered a host of life-threatening injuries after a major car crash last winter. This week, she went to her high school prom. Her mother says she wouldn't be where she is now if it weren't for a pilot program at the the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

Program gets patients home sooner and frees up hospital beds, doctors say

Celina Aalders · CBC News ·
A young woman lays in a hospital bed. She is wearing a hospital gown, neck brace, and has bandages on her face. She is hooked up to tubes and cords. She attempts to do two thumbs up.
Athalie Smith on her third day at the QEII in February 2023. She suffered life-threatening injuries after she was ejected from a car in a single-vehicle crash. (Submitted by Krista Fulton Smith)

It was during the early hours of a cold February morning when Athalie Smith was airlifted to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax, where she would stay for the next 7½ weeks in one of the province's only Level 1 trauma centres. 

The 16-year-old had been ejected from a car during a single-vehicle crash in Pictou County. She was left with life-threatening injuries including a broken neck, ribs and lumbar, frostbite all over her body, and a bleeding kidney and spleen.

But according to her mother, Krista Fulton Smith, it was thanks to a new pilot program at the hospital that her daughter was able to survive.

"We're going on five months, and she's home. I'm gonna cry," said Fulton Smith in tears. "She went to prom last night, where she walked. She's walking without a leg brace. She's walking without a walker.

"She had a smile on her face and she looked absolutely beautiful." 

A young woman wears an emerald green prom dress and a cowboy hat. She is posing with her dark brown horse in front of a red barn.
On Tuesday night, Athalie attended her high school prom, five months after the crash. She's posing here with her horse, Mason. (Submitted by Krista Fulton Smith)

The pilot program, called the trauma consult service, launched in October 2022 and it's here to stay, according to Dan Cashen, provincial director of Trauma Nova Scotia.

The service is meant to ensure that trauma patients receive care from physicians and nurses who specialize in trauma. So far, it has six physicians and three nurses, along with other casual nurses who fill in from time-to-time.

Traditionally, trauma specialists would only care for a patient admitted to the QEII in order to perform a resuscitation or urgent care. Then the patient would be transferred to whatever unit was necessary, depending on their injuries. 

Now, the trauma team follows the patient to their respective unit and cares for them until the moment they leave the hospital. 

"The biggest difference comes from us being able to co-ordinate care across those services to make sure that nothing is being forgotten," said Cashen. "We can take a more fulsome approach to the patient at the centre of the care and make sure that the patient is receiving all the best care from all of these different services." 

Dr. Robert Green is the senior medical director with Trauma Nova Scotia and was one of Athalie Smith's trauma physicians.

A young woman is sitting at a table in a hospital cafeteria. She wears a full torso cast and neck brace. She has orange-ish hair and is wearing a green ball cap. She's smiling for the photo.
Athalie is pictured having a snack in the hospital's cafeteria six weeks into her recovery. (Submitted by Krista Fulton Smith)

"We follow patients and their families longitudinally, and they become our kind of partners," said Green. "So there's a real bond that we found that we're really invested in getting our patients back to where they need to be. To get home and back to their lives." 

Both Cashen and Green told CBC News that the consult service has been incredibly positive so far. They said it's helping to provide better patient care and outcomes, getting patients home sooner, and opening up more hospital beds.

"We're certainly thriving in the health-care system that, you know, certainly has its pressure," said Green.

After their stay, patients and their families are also given an opportunity to complete a survey on the level of care they received from the trauma consult team. 

Out of hundreds of responses received so far, Green said the average score has been 4.7 out of 5 stars.

The program has also been recognized nationally, and was awarded the Charles Burns Award from the Trauma Association of Canada. 

'We added a few folks to our family'

These recognitions would come as no surprise to Athalie Smith and her parents, who are "so grateful for every single bit of care that was provided," said Fulton Smith. 

"When we saw their black jackets or their black shirts coming down the hallway, it was such a comforting feeling," she said. "I don't know if we would have been able to get through every day without this team." 

Fulton Smith also wanted to acknowledge the physicians, nurses and staff from other departments of the QEII as well, who she described as "fantastic." But the special bond her family had created with the trauma consult team stands out. 

"We sort of added a few folks to our family the first day we met them." 

Green even called Fulton Smith the other day to check in and see how they're all doing. 

"We would look forward to seeing this patient and this family, and they, I think, would look forward to seeing us," said Green. "We're even planning a little reunion with them."

A young woman sits on a lime green dirt bike. It's covered in mud. She's wearing a full helmet and an orange shirt. There are bright green trees in the background.
Before the accident, Athalie enjoyed many outdoor activities, including dirt-biking. (Submitted by Krista Fulton Smith )

A once-avid equestrian, dirt-bike rider and snowboarder, Athalie Smith doesn't know if or when she'll ever be able to do the things she once enjoyed before the accident. 

The now 17-year-old continues to attend physiotherapy and other rehab sessions at least three times a week, hoping to one day get back to full mobility. But at this point in her recovery, there is still a sense of uncertainty. 

"[Athalie] still has such a great, positive attitude. She has some sad moments, and she has some grieving moments," said Fulton Smith. "But I think most days she is very thankful.

"She knows how serious her accident was, she knows how serious her injuries were and she understands that it was very, very, very sort of a slim chance that she would be in the situation she is now."

Celina Aalders

Reporter

Celina is a TV, radio and web reporter with CBC Nova Scotia. She's completing a Master's of Media in Journalism and Communication through Western University. You can reach her on Twitter @CelinaAalders_ or email her at celina.aalders@cbc.ca

