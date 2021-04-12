QEII hospital in lockdown after Halifax shooting

Halifax Regional Police are on scene at the Queen Elizabeth II hospital, after a shooting near Barrington Street and Richmond Street.

In a news release, police say they were called around 5:55 p.m. to a report of possible gun shots.

A dark-coloured sedan was seen leaving the area at a high speed toward the MacDonald Bridge, according to police.

Multiple officers and Emergency Response Team members responded and confirmed a shooting had taken place.

At 6:15 p.m., the hospital reported a 25-year-old man with non-life-threatening gun shot wounds had arrived at the hospital, which has since gone into lockdown.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of Barrington and Richmond Street.

Anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020.

