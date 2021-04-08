Reviews underway following death of 19-year-old man in hospital

The parents of Kai Matthews have many questions about why their son didn't get immediate treatment for the pain and high fever he started having in the hours before his unexpected death.

Nova Scotia Minister of Health Zach Churchill told reporters Thursday that two reviews are underway to try to get the family those answers.

"This is a terrible, terrible tragedy and the family deserves answers on this," Churchill said following a cabinet meeting.

"I hope that, at the very least, these reviews will help provide some of those answers because we all know how much pain something like this would cause our families."

'It's incomprehensible as a parent'

According to Norrie Matthews, Kai's father, his son's death was "unbelievably, shockingly quick."

"It's incomprehensible as a parent. The pain is nothing I want anybody to go through," he said.

Matthews said the family sought help for Kai when he started having chills as a result of high fever on May 30.

After calling 811 for advice a couple of times, Kai's condition worsened. His parents brought him to the emergency room at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax that evening.

According to Matthews, his son was eventually seen by a doctor who ordered blood work and a COVID-19 test. Kai was then sent home to await results.

But his condition worsened hour by hour, said Matthews.

The family called 911, but paramedics who arrived to check on Kai didn't note anything alarming. Matthews said the paramedics told them they couldn't bring Kai into the hospital until he had a negative COVID result.

By 6:30 a.m. the following day, Kai was in so much pain that he couldn't stand on his own. His parents carried him to the car and drove to the ER a second time.

He was seen again, but once again released.

Kai was eventually admitted but died as a result of his infection.

The family of Kai Matthews wants answers. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Churchill sometimes struggled to find the right words when speaking to reporters.

"I mean that family is living through every family's worst nightmare and I know that anybody who reads that story is going to have a broken heart," said the father of two. "And that family rightfully wants answers about the care that their son received, and they will [get them].

"We do have processes in place to ensure that that happens."

Churchill said Nova Scotia's health authority is conducting a "qualitative review" to examine "the clinical decisions involved in the treatment of that young patient."

He said a similar review would be undertaken by Emergency Medical Care Incorporated, the company contracted to provide ambulance services to the province.

Churchill said EMC officials would deal directly with the Matthews family to provide them with information and to address their concerns.

He said those reviews would also look at how COVID protocols might have affected care.

During the family's two trips to hospital, Kai was the only person allowed in the emergency department despite the distress and confusion he was feeling as a result of his infection.

MORE TOP STORIES