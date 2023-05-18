Q&A: Bay View High School students discuss aftermath of Pride flag burning

It's been nearly a month since a Pride flag was burned at Bay View High School in Tantallon, N.S.

CBC News has previously heard from former students and members of the school's administration, but until this week hadn't spoken to any of the school's current students.

On Wednesday, Mainstreet host Jeff Douglas was at Province House for the raising of the Progress Pride Flag to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

After the event, he spoke with Bay View students Rayne and Madison, members of the school's Gender-Sexuality Alliance, and Xephyr, a member of the school's equity team, about how they've been feeling since the incident. CBC is using only the first names of the students interviewed.

Their conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity and length.

What were you feeling when you saw that?

Rayne: I was upset, I was angry and I was hurt and scared. I mean our school is not a safe place for us, and that was really reinforced when we saw that happen.

Madison ... with an act like that, do you not feel safe at school?

Madison: I don't feel safe at school on most days, just walking through the halls can be quite scary ... especially if I'm alone, which I tend not to be. I surround myself with people who love and care about me, but I know there are people in the school who will do the exact opposite. They will look at me in strange ways, they will laugh at me, they will talk about me, and I can't hear what they're saying, but I know that it's not good.

I'm sorry to hear that.

Xephyr: We see violence as well. I specifically have experienced violence directed toward me once or twice. And certainly there is certain areas of the school that we all actively avoid because we know that there is a chance of violence, if not a guarantee of at least a comment being made.

Is this intolerance something reserved for the 2SLGBTQ+ community or is it just something that is just out there free floating?

Xephyr: Definitely not. I mean I can say as a young Muslim hijabi and someone actually who covers their face that it really is not just for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. In school, I get comments thrown my way. I've had people act like I was going to attack them just because of my presentation as a Muslim person. It's all across the board and we see it toward the Black people in our school as well, even from teachers, unfortunately.

A crowd watches as the Progress Pride Flag is raised at Province House on Wednesday. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

To what degree has being on the receiving end of this kind of negativity, this kind of intolerance, this kind of hate, rob you a bit of being able to just be young?

Xephyr: It can for sure affect your ability to just be yourself. That's a lot of the time the motivation behind it, that they don't like who we are. Sometimes they don't even believe who we are. It really affects the ability to just exist in a space as yourself,

Madison: It affects every part of our day-to-day lives. It changes our perspective completely. So much is different from before I was out and before I present like I do now.

I wonder everything from, "Is what I am wearing at the moment going to attract unwanted attention," to 'Who am I going to be able to talk to in the halls?'

I remember when you're in elementary school and you see all these people in the halls and you smile at them because you don't know any better. You're like, these are all people I know. These are all friendly people. But now I don't know. If I look someone in the eyes in the hallway, is that a person I can talk to and trust?

Do you feel the people who are in charge ... are they doing enough to ensure that people are safe?

Xephyr: I'm part of the equity team at the school, and we have a lovely group of staff at our school who help with that. We've got one person who pretty much meets with us and then we've got so many other teachers who help with that.

We're really lucky at Bay View that our principal does everything that he can to make the students in the school feel safe.

But unfortunately, there is still a large portion of our staff and 100 per cent a large portion of education staff just all across schools and all across the board that don't do that.

We even see some that will purposefully go out of their way to make some of their students feel uncomfortable, whether it be about their gender or even their race. Some students will get comments about just the way they look and it's not OK. It needs to change.

Madison: Respect. Kindness. We need more of that. We need to be able to come together and promote that more to stop all of these going-ons.

Rayne: I would agree with that. With so much hatred happening right now, we really need support from our community and from our allies. Right now, support is really important. We as a community, we deserve acceptance, but all we are asking for is just the ability to live. That's all we're asking.

Madison: We just want to be who we are. We want to be freely who we feel as we are. We want to love who we love. That is all we ask.

