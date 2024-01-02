Content
Professional Women's Hockey League offers more opportunities, inspires players from Nova Scotia

The Professional Women's Hockey League kicked off its inaugural season on Monday with a game between Toronto and New York. But it's not just the players who are feeling the impact of this new league.

New league played its first game on New Years Day

Andrew Lam · CBC News
A hockey player is carrying the puck forward on the ice. She's wearing a Dalhousie jersey and a helmet.
Olivia Eustace is a fourth-year forward with the women's hockey team at Dalhousie University in Halifax. She says the new Professional Women's Hockey League opens up more options for female players. (Submitted by Olivia Eustace)

Nova Scotian forward Jill Saulnier cemented herself in hockey history Monday after scoring a goal for New York in the Professional Women's Hockey League sold-out inaugural game against home team Toronto at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

But it's not only professional players like her who are experiencing the impact of the new league.

Olivia Eustace, 21, is a fourth-year forward with the women's hockey team at Dalhousie University. With her university career coming to an end, Eustace began to consider exploring lines of work outside of hockey. But now the formation of the PWHL has changed how she thinks about her future.

"Growing up ... as a woman and a girl playing hockey, there's not that many opportunities," Eustace said. The PWHL "keeps doors open that I thought … never would have been there to begin with."

Eustace is currently one of the top women's hockey players in Atlantic University Sport, a body governing sports at eleven Atlantic Canadian universities. She has the second-highest number of goals out of all skaters so far this season.

On the left is a photo of a smiling girl wearing a hockey jersey with her mom next to her. Right is a photo of the girl wearing goalie equipment.
Autumn Lewis,left, is a 13-year-old goaltender who plays hockey competitively at the U15 level. Angela Lewis is her mother and also the director of membership growth with the Metro West Force Female Hockey Association. (Submitted by Angela Lewis)

The PWHL is also inspiring young hockey players in the province like Autumn Lewis, 13, who is a goaltender at the U15 level. The league "definitely opens doors for me and others that want to play at higher level hockey," she said. "It feels really good to have that door open."

Lewis, who's been playing hockey since she was four, said she's looked up to players like Saulnier, who's from Halifax. "It was really cool to see her score [in Monday's game]," she said. 

Autumn's mother, Angela Lewis,is also the director of membership growth with the Metro West Force Female Hockey Association. She said it's exciting to be able to watch players like Saulnier and PWHL Toronto forward Sarah Nurse finally get to live out their dreams.

"These women have invested so much in not only their own careers, but in the next generation," Lewis said.

A hockey player is on the ice with a helmet and a ponytail. She's by the boards with hockey action in the background.
Allie Munroe of Yarmouth, N.S., plays defence with Toronto's PWHL team and was in the first game of the Professional Women's Hockey League. (Heather Pollock/PWHL Toronto)

Halifax resident Stasia Sianchuk hosted more than a dozen people at a party to watch the PWHL season opener. She plays the sport herself and is a big supporter of women's hockey. "It's definitely important to have a league and for it to be broadcasted," she said.

Sianchuk is excited to watch as many games as possible and hopes to see one in person soon.

"Hopefully [the PWHL] does well and this can be the league that they continue on for years to come," she said.

Nova Scotia talent on display at PWHL's first game

5 hours ago
Duration 2:32
The Professional Women's Hockey League is now up and running. The league's first game was played in Toronto. And as Paul Palmeter reports, it had a strong Nova Scotia flavour to it.

