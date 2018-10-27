Skateboarders in Cape Breton push through rough weather for breast cancer

A group of skateboarders from across Canada is tackling the Cape Breton Highlands — and the region's unpredictable weather — all for a good cause.

Fourteen skaters are winding around the Cabot Trail from Cape North to Pleasant Bay, and then down the west side of the island to Port Hood, to raise money for breast cancer research.

The Push for the Cure Cape Breton group started out on longboards at about 9 a.m. Friday and it snowed all day.

"We've never done it in this weather before," said organizer Bricin Lyons. "Nothing's worse than cancer, so we keep that in mind when we push and create awareness."

Toughest Push yet

Lyons, who is originally from British Columbia but now lives in Cape Breton, is co-owner of Highlands Hostel in Cape North.

He and other riders from B.C. have done similar events on the West Coast for the last 12 years.

"It's going to be the toughest Push for the Cure that we've ever experienced," he said. "Pushing up those mountains are going to be insane. It's going to be tough."

Three of his fellow riders have flown in for the event from B.C. The others are from the Halifax and Sydney areas.

Not backing down

Luther Mast of Vancouver said this is his 12th Push for the Cure, but he has never had to deal with snow before.

"This weather is insane, this is fairly dangerous, but we are all professionals with what we do," said Mast. "It's not stopping us in any way. We are going to keep going."

Rob Almon said he believes in the cause.

"Just like everybody else from coast to coast, we've got enough people in this country that have lost way too many people to this disease," said the Sydney man.

"You hear nowadays that they are close to curing it and if we can do whatever little part we can to get them that much closer, then that is what we are going to do."

Rain, wind expected Sunday

Over the years the Push for the Cure has raised about $1 million nationally.

The guys travelled about 40 kilometres Friday. They expect to cover 70 km Saturday and another 50 km on Sunday.

While there's no snow in the forecast for the final day, the group will be faced with a different weather obstacle: wind-driven rain.

Sunday's forecast calls for 50 millimetres of rain with winds hitting 80 to 90 km/h.

"Yeah, that's insane, but it's not going to stop us," said Lyons.