Push for photo radar to catch Halifax speeders must wait for regulations

Halifax regional councillors were upset Wednesday to find out it could be two to three years before photo radar can be used to catch speeders in the municipality.

The city's manager of transportation and public works, Brad Anguish, gave them the bad news during debate of the proposed budget for his department. According to Anguish, the province does not think its current regulations are up to date when it comes to photo radar technology.

"So there's going to be a new set of regulations and we're waiting with baited breath to see how long that's going to take," said Anguish.

Speeding and traffic safety issues were raised during public presentations on the municipality's budget.

A homeowner from Spryfield pleaded with regional council to do something about "reckless driving" along part of Leiblin Drive.

"Something needs to be done to stop people from attempting to take flight over the hills," said Joanne Donovan.

Coun. Tony Mancini sees photo radar as one possible solution. He thought it could be implemented in 2022.

"Our hope was the proclaimed new Traffic Safety Act, so is this the time for politicians to get involved?" asked Mancini.

Anguish still hopes to convince provincial officials to allow Halifax to conduct a pilot project. A report on the use of the photo radar technology will be presented to regional council in March.

The proposed budget for the transportation and public works department is up 9.5 per cent for an overall total of $101.1 million. Part of that increase is due to the transfer of 300 kilometres of roads from the province this spring.

Debate on the department's budget will continue on Friday.

MORE TOP STORIES