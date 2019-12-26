Owner of 35 dogs seized by SPCA appeals decision
Appeal will be heard by the Animal Welfare Appeal Board on Dec. 30
The owner of 35 Jack Russell terriers and border collies seized earlier this month from a puppy mill near Wolfville, N.S., is appealing that seizure, according to the Nova Scotia SPCA.
A news release issued Thursday said the appeal will be heard by the Animal Welfare Appeal Board on Dec. 30 and is open to the public.
Animal owners now have an opportunity to appeal seizures under the new Nova Scotia Animal Protection Act, according to the SPCA.
The organization said the owner could still face criminal charges regardless of the outcome of the appeal.
Chief provincial inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg said she found the dogs living in dirty conditions and suffering from "severe behavioural issues." She said it's the largest seizure of dogs in her six years with the organization.
Acting on a tip from the public, Landsburg said the organization first started issuing compliance orders about "unsanitary conditions" and "space regulations" at the property in September.
The dogs were seized on Dec. 10.
She described the dogs as timid, anxious and "very fearful of humans," and said most of the border collies are so unsocialized that they are unable to do simple things such as walking on a leash.
With files from Elizabeth Chiu
