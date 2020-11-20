My Grandfather's Farm pumpkin pie jam recalled due to risk of bacteria

My Grandfather's Farm in Westville, N.S., is recalling its pumpkin pie jam because it could permit growth of Clostridium botulinum, a dangerous bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said people should dispose of the products or return them to the store where they were purchased. They should not be consumed.

The recalled products come in 250-millilitre jars and do not have a UPC number. The labels on the affected products are dated Sep. 10, 2020.

According to the CFIA, food contaminated with this Clostridium botulinum may not look or smell spoiled but it can cause illness.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

The recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to more product recalls.

MORE TOP STORIES