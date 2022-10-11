Shelburne's 1st place pumpkin paddler grew up watching racers in Windsor
Ryan Foley paddles past competition to take home bragging rights
Ryan Foley had one goal in mind as he waded into the water for Saturday's pumpkin regatta in Shelburne, N.S.
He just wanted to stay afloat for a couple of minutes.
Instead, the pumpkin paddler took home gourd gold in the 350-metre race, held for the first time on the South Shore.
Foley, who lives in Shelburne, grew up watching pumpkin racers in Windsor before the beloved tradition was cancelled in that community earlier this year due to a lack of water in Lake Pisiquid.
Foley paddled past four other competitors to take home bragging rights.
"It was certainly a lot of fun," he told CBC Radio's Maritime Noon. "All five of us are pretty close friends and we were kind of laughing as we were paddling together."
Listen to the full interview with Ryan Foley here:
With files from CBC Radio's Maritime Noon
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?