'They love it': Pugwash library offers new community hub

The new Pugwash Library will offer much more to the community than the previous facility could, an official says. A grand opening was held for the $2.2-million space on Saturday after years of advocacy and fundraising.

New library 4 times larger than old space

People look at books and different shelves inside the library.
The new $2.2 million Pugwash Library had it's grand opening on Saturday. (Courtesy of Cumberland Public Libraries)

A grand opening was held for the $2.2-million space on Saturday in Pugwash, N.S., after years of advocacy and fundraising.

The facility can host book clubs and events. There is a reading nook. There is a community room available to rent.

"None of that was possible in the previous location," said Denise Corey, library director with Cumberland Public Libraries.

An exterior shot of the new Pugwash library.
At 3,900 square feet, the new library is nearly four times the size of the old facility and has a community room for events. (Courtesy of Cumberland Public Libraries )

The old library opened more than 30 years ago, Corey said. She said it wasn't accessible for many members of the community.

Corey said there has already been an outstanding response from residents in the area.

"Last month, in June, we had over 2,000 people come through the door," she said. "This is a village of 800 people.…They love it.

"The facility is a response to years of public demand for a new library, says the mayor of the Municipality of Cumberland.

"The old library was obsolete almost from the moment it opened," Murray Scott said in a news release. "We were told if we build it, the community will come."

