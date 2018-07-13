Fire departments in Pugwash, N.S., area push for fast rescue boat

Fire departments along Nova Scotia's north shore are pushing for government funding for a new rescue boat they say could save lives on the Northumberland Strait.

Andy Yarrow, the chief of the Pugwash Fire Department, said his department receives several calls every year for water rescues.

"Currently, we have to go by chance to see if we can get access to a boat down in the harbour or try and find someone with a Sea-Doo who might be able to help us out because we don't have our own rescue craft," he said.

Yarrow said his department will be presenting a proposal for a fast rescue boat at the Municipality of the County of Cumberland's next council meeting on July 25.

The department is hoping to split the cost of a rigid-hull inflatable boat that would cost nearly $85,000 with the municipality.

"That's the kind of stable, fast boat we need so we can get out there quickly and help assist with rescues, not only out in the Strait, but we also have two rivers, the Pugwash River and River Philip," said Yarrow.

"We also have several large lakes within our coverage area that we could take the boat and launch it to assist with rescues there as well."

The Pugwash Fire Department hopes to split the cost of a rigid-hull inflatable boat that would cost nearly $85,000 with the Municipality of the County of Cumberland. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Yarrow said the population along the Northumberland Strait shoreline in Cumberland County more than doubles in the summer months as people flock to hundreds of cottages, provincial parks, campgrounds and beaches.

There are currently two dedicated rescue boats along the northern shore that fire departments can access. Those departments are in Tidnish, near the New Brunswick border, and River John in Pictou County.

Long coastline

Pugwash is between those two communities.

Yarrow said there are upwards of 90 kilometres of coastline in the Pugwash area alone.

"If you stretch it out halfway to Tidnish and halfway to River John, it's almost 200 kilometres, so it's a very large coastline," he said.

The population along the Northumberland Strait shoreline in Cumberland County grows in the summer months as people flock to cottages, provincial parks, campgrounds and beaches in the area. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

During last week's heat wave, there were two water rescue calls in the area.

In one, a sailboat tipped over. In the other, a couple who were paddling a boat near Northport Beach Provincial Park drifted too far from shore and couldn't make it back.

'Always just hoping and praying'

But there was nothing the nearest fire department in Shinimicas, which is just west of Pugwash, could do about it because it doesn't have a boat.

"We're always just hoping and praying there is a bystander that might have one," said Jesse Brine, the chief of the Shinimicas District Fire Department. "In order for the boat to come from Tidnish, it can take at least 30 minutes before it can get here."

Jesse Brine, the chief of the Shinimicas District Fire Department, says his department will be looking to get government funding in the future to pay for a rescue boat. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Brine said those minutes can be a matter of life and death in a water rescue, especially if the people who need to be rescued aren't wearing a flotation device.

He said his department will also be looking for funding for a boat in the future.

Mike Carter, the fire service co-ordinator for the Municipality of the County of Cumberland, said there are five coast guard auxiliary boats along the Northumberland Strait, including two in the Pugwash area. They are fishing vessels that can be pressed into service if needed for a rescue.

Yarrow and Brine say those vessels lack speed and versatility, and wouldn't help in a rescue in a river or lake.

