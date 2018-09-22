Skip to Main Content
Police investigating attempted murder in Pubnico
RCMP have arrested a 28-year-old man after another man with found with knife wounds in his back outside a home Sunday evening.

Police say the victim is expected to survive. (CBC News)

Police are investigating an attempted murder after a man was found Sunday evening with knife wounds in his back outside a home in Pubnico, N.S.

In a release, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said police responded to a call just after 8 p.m. and found the 28-year-old victim on the ground.

She said he was flown to hospital via LifeFlight helicopter and is expected to survive.

Clarke said RCMP arrested a 28-year-old man nearby. He remains in custody.

Police have also closed down a section of Highway 3 in the area as they investigate. Clarke said it is expected to reopen later Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

