Halifax to get 60 electric buses as part of $112M deal

The three levels of government are chipping in to buy 60 new battery-powered electric buses for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

A provincial government source said the announcement, happening this morning, is worth $112 million.

Along with buying the buses, the money will also be used to buy the necessary charging equipment and expand the transit centre in Ragged Lake to accommodate the new fleet.

Although there is mounting speculation that a provincial election call is imminent, the government source said today's announcement is budgeted money and not contingent on any election outcome.

"This is happening," said the source.

The funding breakdown is $45 million from Ottawa, $37 million from the province and $30 million from Halifax Regional Municipality.

Construction beginning next year

As part of the work, the Ragged Lake transit centre will undergo a retrofit, including the installation of solar panels that will make it a net-zero building.

A tender for the buses is expected to be issued by the end of the summer, with delivery to begin 12 to 18 months after the contract is awarded.

Construction at the Ragged Lake site is expected to begin in 2022. The first electric buses are expected to hit the road by 2023.

Along with reducing emissions, the intention of adding the new buses to the fleet is to improve service access for riders, according to the source.

