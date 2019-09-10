Most N.S. schools to reopen Wednesday

Most public schools in Nova Scotia will reopen on Wednesday.

"Officials have assessed all schools, buildings and properties and those that are able to resume classes will open tomorrow," a press release from the Education Department said.

The Regional Centres for Education and the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial will communicate any extended school closures directly with families, throughout their websites, or social media accounts.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education said it has inspected all 134 of its schools and determined they will be open with the exception of three that do not have power yet:

Atlantic View Elementary, Lawrencetown

Gorsebrook Junior High, Halifax​​​​​​​

O'Connell Drive Elementary, Porter's Lake

In a news release, Halifax school officials said there will be work continuing at some school sites to clear debris and repair hurricane damage. They also warned there could be some delays with transportation due to the hurricane damage in the areas surrounding schools.

