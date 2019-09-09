All N.S. schools closed once again on Tuesday

All Nova Scotia public schools will be closed once again Tuesday as a result of the damage left behind by Hurricane Dorian.

"Based on the recommendation of the Emergency Management Office, schools will be closed as cleanup efforts after Hurricane Dorian continue," the provincial Department of Education said in a press release.

All francophone schools run by the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) will also be closed on Tuesday.

Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Zach Churchill was unavailable for an interview on Monday, but in a statement he said the decision to close across the province again was "made in the interest of public safety."

"There is a lot of heavy equipment being used in restoration efforts and clean up is still needed before students can safely return to school," Churchill said in the statement.

"Staff in the regional centres for education and CSAP have been working hard to assess the more than 370 schools across our province."

Churchill said another update on schools will be provided Tuesday afternoon.

MORE TOP STORIES