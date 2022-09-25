Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Public school cancelled Monday for HRM, Cape Breton and northeast N.S.

Damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona has resulted in the cancellation of public school on Monday in the Halifax Regional Municipality, Cape Breton and the northeast region, the province says. Other closures may be announced later.

Province said other education centres may announce individual school cancellations later Sunday

Trees uprooted on a residential street in Sydney, N.S., after post-tropical storm Fiona. Public school will be closed Monday in Cape Breton, as well as other parts of the province. (Kayla Hounsell/CBC)

A Sunday news release said the cancellations were because of power outages, unsafe road conditions and a recommendation from the Emergency Management Office.

The cancellations affect schools in the:

  • Halifax Regional Centre for Education.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education.

Schools in the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial's northern and metro groups are also closed.

There may be additional closures announced later Sunday covering:

  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education.
  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education.
  • CSAP schools in the south group.

The release said school buildings and properties are being assessed to ensure they are safe.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

