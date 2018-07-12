Public may be allowed into Nova Scotia Health Authority meetings

The board of the Nova Scotia Health Authority will decide Thursday if it will open its regular meetings to the public and make the minutes publicly available.

Board chair Frank van Schaayk said in an interview Wednesday he expects the board to pass the proposal.

"The public trust is important and in fact it's potentially the most important thing," he told CBC News at the authority's annual general meeting. "We have a general agreement going into that meeting [Thursday] that we will be more transparent."

The NSHA board has long been criticized for its closed-door meetings. The provincial NDP tried to introduce a bill to open them earlier this year.

"When they're done completely in private, it's not clear to people how decisions get made, why they get made," van Schaayk said. "People are wondering, 'Why are you keeping this secret?'"

He said Thursday's vote includes a two-phase approach to becoming more transparent.

The first phase would see them publish meeting notes online and give established groups an opportunity to present to the board. That would begin at September's meeting, if the board approves it.

"Phase 2, which is the open meeting portion, will take some time to prepare just because the board has worked differently for the last few years," van Schaayk said. He thought that might happen 2019, if the board votes for it Thursday.

"We're not wanting to delay it, we just need to be ready for it so it's a useful process for the public and a useful process for the board."

He said the format would look similar to the IWK Health Centre's board meetings, which include open sessions and in-camera portions to deal with privacy concerns or things they "need to debate vigorously."

The NSHA board meets six times a year — and van Schaayk said they could have four of those meetings open to the public, while the other two would be private and reserved for deliberations and strategic planning.

"Those sorts of things which are much more conversational in nature and really we're not doing any business in those meetings, we're really exploring ideas and looking at options," he said.

If the board votes against the motion, van Schaayk said, "we'll have to go back to the drawing board."

