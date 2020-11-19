Halifax libraries temporarily suspends in-person events, programs

Snacks, beverages and in-person programs and events are being put on hold for Halifax library patrons.

The latest update on the Halifax Public Libraries website said it continues to adjust its decisions based on recommendations from Public Health.

All in-person events and programs are temporarily suspended.

Eating and drinking in the library will also be temporarily suspended beginning Friday until further notice.

The library system reopened in mid-July with social distancing in place, three months after closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early August, Halifax Public Libraries announced it was ending the practice of levying fines for overdue materials.

The latest website notice said all branches are open for limited in-person service. Holds can be placed on physical items.

Library users looking to minimize physical contact can make use of the library's curbside pickup, book drops and virtual library services.

