Fines could reach $57K with new penalties for breaking N.S. gathering rules

People and organizations that host gatherings in Nova Scotia that ignore public health orders will now face steep monetary penalties.

The province announced Thursday morning that a new category of offence will see organizers be held directly responsible for contravening the Health Protection Act.

The announcement comes after a religious gathering in late October resulted in transmission of COVID-19 that spread to various areas of the province and caused the deaths of three people. Organizers did not ask for proof of vaccination from those who attended, in violation of public health rules.

First offences for individuals who organize or attend an illegal gathering will come with a $2,422 fine, and increase to $11,622 for subsequent offences.

Organizations will be fined $11,622 for the first offence and $57,622 for subsequent violations. Individuals can also face jail time.

The new fines are effective immediately.

"I don't want any more loved ones being lost due to this type of reckless behaviour and the fines that were in place were not enough to discourage it," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release. "My hope is that by substantially increasing fines and increasing enforcement we can save lives."

The province said more than 1,375 tickets have been issued under the Health Protection and Emergency Management acts since the state of emergency began in March 2020.

MORE TOP STORIES