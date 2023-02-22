Public Health advises parents to book infant vaccine appointments before supply disruption
National supply disruption of Moderna's infant vaccine to begin March 8
Public Health is encouraging parents in Nova Scotia to book an appointment for their childrens' second dose of Moderna's infant COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a national supply disruption next month.
The Government of Canada, which manages vaccine distribution across the country, told the province that the disruption will begin on March 8 and last a few months.
Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said children scheduled to get their second dose on March 8 will still be able to get it, but those looking for a first or second dose after that will have to wait.
"It may be a few weeks' delay, but that's not going to have any significant impact on the overall long-term immunity developed," Strang said Wednesday.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is not impacted by the shortage, but Strang warned of mixing the two vaccines in children.
An infant primary series for the COVID-19 vaccine consists of two doses of Moderna or three doses of Pfizer.
"Once you've started with one, whether Pfizer or Moderna, you have to complete the series with that product. You can't mix products like adults have been able to do," said Strang.
Public Health said children infected with COVID-19 should wait eight weeks after their infection to begin or complete their vaccine series.
The province said more appointments will be added after additional Moderna vaccines for infants arrive.
