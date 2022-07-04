N.S. to end mandatory isolation for people with COVID-19 starting July 6

Nova Scotia has announced it will lift all remaining community COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, made the announcement in a news release Monday.

"This is the right time. Although we expect to see smaller waves of COVID-19 variants over the summer, our high vaccine coverage and low risk of severe disease from Omicron variants make it manageable as we learn to live with COVID-19," Strang said in the release.

"The pandemic is not over. But Nova Scotians have the tools and resources to make the right decisions to keep each other safe."

The release said as of Wednesday, isolation will be "strongly recommended," but not mandatory, for people who test positive for COVID-19. Isolation will still be recommended for people who show symptoms including coughing, sore throat or fever until they're feeling better.

People who are sick are still asked to avoid high-risk spaces and people who are more at risk.

Masks will also become optional, but continue to be recommended within crowded indoor spaces, including public transit, and for people who are ill, especially those who can't isolate.

Most restrictions in high-risk settings will remain.

Long-term care homes, correctional facilities, shelters and transition houses will maintain a seven-day isolation period for residents who test positive for COVID-19.

However, designated caregivers and visitors will no longer need proof of vaccination to visit.

They will also be allowed to remove their masks when visiting in private spaces or while outdoors. The province said this aligns with the current policy in hospitals.

Testing availability

The release said COVID-19 testing will still be available for people with symptoms.

People who are considered higher risk and those who work or live in high-risk settings will have access to PCR testing, and it remains recommended.

However, people with symptoms who are low risk will only have access to rapid tests, which are still available for pickup at public libraries and MLA offices.

The release said asymptomatic testing will no longer be available.

MORE TOP STORIES