Public comments invited on proposed Eastern Shore gold mine

The federal environmental assessment agency and Nova Scotia's Environment Department are inviting the public to give feedback on a proposed gold mine on the province's Eastern Shore.

Atlantic Gold wants to develop the Beaver Dam gold mine in Marinette, N.S., northwest of Sheet Harbour.

Ore from the open-pit mine would be trucked 30 kilometres to the company's existing gold mine in Moose River for processing. The Beaver Dam site would include the open pit, mining and crushing operations, and waste-rock storage and treatment facilities for surface water runoff and mine discharge water, which would include settling ponds.

The mine would operate for about five years.

A public comment period opened Tuesday and will run until Dec. 16. People can make their submissions here.

The federal Impact Assessment Agency of Canada will host an information session about the project, the assessment process and how to submit comments on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. More information about how to register for that can be found here.

A drone image of the open pit at Atlantic Gold's Touquoy gold mine in Moose River, N.S. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

Beaver Dam is one of four gold mine projects in the province that are proposed or already being operated by Atlantic Gold. The company, owned by Australian firm St Barbara, runs Nova Scotia's only operating gold mine, the Touquoy mine in Moose River. Two other projects, the Cochrane Hill mine and the Fifteen Mile Stream mine, are in the environmental assessment process.

Atlantic Gold is facing 32 environmental charges, including "failing to comply with the conditions of an approval" and "releasing substances into the environment in amount, concentration or level in excess of approval level or regulations."

The alleged offences took place between February 2018 and May 2020, and mostly involve the Touquoy operation, but also other locations, including Fifteen Mile Stream, Jed Lake and Seloam Brook.

The company is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 29 to make a plea.

