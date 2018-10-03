Opposition MLAs walk out of public accounts committee meeting in protest

Nova Scotia Auditor General Michael Pickup faced empty seats and a Liberal-only panel at Wednesday's public accounts committee after PC and NDP members left the legislative chamber in protest.

The chair of the committee, PC MLA Allan MacMaster, led the walkout after decrying the decision last week by Liberal committee members to restrict future agenda items to only topics dealt with in auditor general reports.

The tradition had been to allow opposition caucuses free rein to choose topics for the committee to deal with.

MacMaster acknowledged this is strictly a one-day protest.

"I considered resigning from the committee but I don't want to be seen as a quitter," he said. "Opposition members will still get to ask questions, but I thought a statement needed to be made to show that this was wrong and to explain why it's wrong.

"We still have to do our job in the opposition. We can't just quit."