Pay your taxes, settle a fine, grab a pint? CBRM city hall considers pub

City hall in Sydney, N.S., could be one-stop shopping for paying taxes, settling a fine, buying bus tickets — and grabbing a pint and a bite.

Cape Breton regional councillors gave staff approval this week to negotiate a long-term lease for a pub in the community room. The glass-walled room at the back of the civic centre faces the boardwalk and harbour.

CBRM economic development manager John Phalen told council the space has been available for rent for more than two years.

It was leased out briefly last year as a craft and clothing store, but Phalen said an unnamed food and beverage operator is now interested in a long-term contract.

Unfair competition?

Councillors generally agreed with the idea of increasing bar and restaurant business along the waterfront, but some expressed reservations about competing with downtown landlords.

CBRM councillor Steve Gillespie worries about the impact on other downtown pubs and restaurants. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Coun. Steve Gillespie said it's good to see new businesses downtown, but there are other spaces available and the municipality doesn't pay taxes to itself.

Gillespie said that could mean undercutting private landlords.

"I just don't see why we would ask somebody to do a renovation to their own building and then charge them more taxes, and then at the same time turn around and rent to somebody else who's in the same business," he said.

Deal would need council's OK

Marie Walsh, CBRM's chief administrative officer, said the lease fee would be similar to market rates downtown. The deal would come back for council approval before being signed, she added.

Coun. Eldon MacDonald wondered why this proposal was coming to council for approval when many others have not.

Walsh explained staff have standing authority to negotiate only short-term leases.

"But this we would have to bring it to council," she said. "Plus, because it is food and beverage and it is in our building, we thought it would be safe to come."

The Sydney boardwalk. (CBC)

Coun. Jim MacLeod said the pub is "desperately needed" in the area.

"I think that this is a sign of growth ... for the waterfront," MacLeod said.

Coun. Darren Bruckschwaiger agreed a pub could be beneficial. There was controversy this past summer when the Portside beer garden opened a short distance away on the boardwalk, he said, but the business has been a boon to the community.

"We had concerns from another restaurant in the area, and I don't think that you could get a seat at either place many days this past summer. So it shows that that kind of activity generates more people to the area," he said.