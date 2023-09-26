Volunteers in N.S. celebrated for perseverance, years of dedication

Margie Pelletier has taken the hardships she faced in Indian residential school and turned it into a way to help other survivors like her cope with the trauma they experienced.

For that work, the 83-year-old We'koqma'q First Nation woman on Monday was one of the dozens of volunteers recognized for this year's 49th provincial volunteer awards, which were held at the Cedar Event Centre in Halifax.

Pelletier was completely surprised when she got the call about her nomination months ago.

"I couldn't believe it. I said, 'Are you sure?'" Pelletier said.

Pelletier and her sisters were sent to Shubenacadie Indian Residential School when their mother became sick with tuberculosis. She later became a nurse and lived for some time in Maine.

She returned to We'koqma'q in 1993, and later helped set up a health centre in the community after working as a nurse at the hospital in Baddeck.

Healing

She finds healing from basket making, and has helped organize programs for survivors of residential schools.

"I think this was the start of our healing in the communities," Pelletier said. "I think it is helping for them to know what happened to their parents, knowing life was rough, and realizing that this is something we have to heal through.

"I think whatever I do, I do it for the pleasure of it, I like doing it, and since I'm one of the elders in the community, people come and ask questions and want to know the life I've had."

Monday's recognition event included dozens of recipients from all regions Nova Scotia, and also acknowledged volunteers who battled this year's floods and wildfires, and who worked with the North American Indigenous Games.

Mikayla Boucher, 21, has advocated for health in wellness through the Dartmouth Community Health Board, and volunteered at Ronald McDonald House. (Robert Short/CBC)

Mikayla Boucher, a medical science student at Dalhousie University, was honoured for her work as co-chair of the Dartmouth Community Health Board and at Ronald McDonald House.

"We advocate for our community in Dartmouth and we're just a local voice to bring forth the social determinants of health and form partnerships with various community groups," Boucher said.

Boucher said it was humbling hear other stories at the volunteer awards and learn about the dedication to volunteering around the province.

Boucher is also a varsity track and field athlete who dedicates her spare time to work in sport advocacy and work with the Dalhousie Athlete Advisory Committee.

"I truly think that volunteers are the backbone of our community, so they really inspire me to continue giving back alongside them," she said.

"I've been very excited to do a lot of work in my community and just give back, this is a really exciting opportunity for me to be able to be in a room with a bunch of other amazing volunteers and hear their story."

The Malaria Warriors performed at the provincial volunteer awards. (Robert Short/CBC)

The award ceremony included a performance from the Malaria Warriors, a family drumming troupe who use their African heritage to honour their 16-month-old daughter and sister, who died from malaria in 2016.

During the performance, Olugu Ukpai played along with his children to raise awareness of the disease and to promote volunteerism.

"The drumming sound connected with her spirit. For us, when we are on this stage, we find a connection in the spirit realm with her spirit," Ukpai said.

Ukpai said the rest of his family were living in Nigeria when his daughter died. As a way to deal with his grief, he decided to bring attention to the disease and remember her.

Ukpai said it is essential for youth to volunteer more in their communities.

"Nothing is free in life, there must be something to give up," he said. "That is how we can teach our children, who are the next generation, that you must give up something for something. We are so grateful for the volunteers that have given up their time to make Canada what it is."

