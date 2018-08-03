MLAs return to Province House on Sept. 6

Not long after students across the province return to school, Nova Scotia's MLAs will return to Province House.

It was announced on Friday the legislature will be recalled Sept. 6.

The first session of the 63rd general assembly will be prorogued at 11 a.m. that day and the second session will open following that at 2 p.m., with a throne speech read by Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc.

This will mark the earliest start of a full fall session at Province House. The previous earliest date was Sept. 13, 1993 when John Savage when premier.

Premier Stephen McNeil opened the 2014 fall session with a throne speech on Sept. 25 of that year.