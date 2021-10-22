Skip to Main Content
Provincial housing plan may not be enough for the CBRM, say some experts | CBC News Loaded
Nova Scotia
·
Video
Provincial housing plan may not be enough for the CBRM, say some experts
With a soaring demand for rentals and shelters at capacity, there are calls for help aimed specifically at the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. Matthew Moore has the details.
Posted: Oct 22, 2021 7:15 PM AT | Last Updated: October 22
