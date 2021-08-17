Some voting locations have changed, some will be open slightly longer

Elections Nova Scotia is advising that voting in the provincial election will be extended by 30 minutes at six locations following delays opening this morning. Also, a handful of voting locations have changed.

The following polls in these electoral districts will remain open until 8:30 p.m., according to a release from the agency:

Antigonish – Club 60 Antigonish, 121 Frank McGibbon Lane in Antigonish.

Bedford South – Northwood Place, 185 Gary Martin Dr. in Bedford.

Clayton Park West – Parkland Estates Retirement Residence, 118 Fairfax Dr. in Halifax.

Cumberland South – Nappan United Church, 4278 Highway 302, Nappan.

Halifax Citadel Sable Island – Dalhousie Student Union Building, 6136 University Ave., Halifax.

Halifax Atlantic – City Church, 276 Herring Cove Rd., Halifax.

Results in those six ridings won't be released until balloting ends.

However, counting in other districts can start at 8 p.m. or as soon as they close, and the results can be released as they come in, according to Naomi Shelton of Elections Nova Scotia.

A woman walks by a voting station where people are lined up to vote on Aug. 17 in Halifax. (Rose Murphy/CBC)

Find your polling station

Unsure of where to cast your ballot? Look up your address on the Elections Nova Scotia website to find your designated polling station.

However, there have been some last-minute changes in some areas, and some people may also not be voting at the address that was previously assigned to them.

Election Nova Scotia said there are four buildings, in the ridings of Halifax Needham and Dartmouth North, where some residents had been assigned to a polling station off site. In fact, they will be able to vote at a station at their buildings. The addresses of the buildings are:

7 Horizon Crt., Dartmouth.

Gordon B. Isnor Manor, 5565 Cornwallis St., Halifax.

Acadia Square Lodge North, 3450 Devonshire Ave., Halifax.

Acadia Square Lodge South, 3340 Kenny St., Halifax.

In Chester-St. Margaret's, mould was discovered at the Black Point Community Hall and the poll will no longer be used for voting. Elections Nova Scotia is advising that people in three polling divisions (023, 024 and 025) will now be able to vote at the St. Andrews and St. Marks United Church, located at 7628 St. Margarets Bay Road in Ingramport, N.S.

If you're still wondering where to vote:

Check your voter information card if you received one in the mail.

Call Elections Nova Scotia at 800-565-1504 to get help.

Call your local returning office to find out where to vote.

COVID-19 protocols will be in effect at all polling places and voters are asked to follow instructions and directional signs.

Returning write-in ballots

People who are voting by write-in ballot must return their completed ballots to their returning office today.

If an individual can't make it personally, someone else, who must be 18 or older, can drop it off on their behalf or the returning office will make arrangements for someone to pick it up.

The deadline to apply for a write-in ballot is 3 p.m.

Most polls are open until 8 p.m., including this one in Halifax Needham, but six voting locations will remain open until 8:30 p.m. due to delayed openings. (Rose Murphy/CBC)

