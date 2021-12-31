Most in-person proceedings at N.S. provincial courts suspended

As Omicron continues to sweep through the province, provincial courts are suspending most in-person proceedings.

From Jan. 4 to Jan. 14, most cases at provincial courts will be handled online or by phone, including cases scheduled for youth justice court, night court and wellness court programs.

Proceedings that cannot proceed virtually will be rescheduled.

Trials for people in custody will still be heard in person if operational requirements permit them.

Provincial court sittings scheduled for Eskasoni First Nation will be heard at the court in Sydney, N.S.

Self-represented people who are not in custody and have a phone or online court appearance are expected to participate, unless the court informs them otherwise.

Self-represented people who are not in custody and have an in-person appearance scheduled at a provincial court should not go to the courthouse, but rather should contact the courthouse or duty counsel at Nova Scotia Legal Aid if they need help with adjourning the proceeding.

Anyone who is unsure about the status of their case should contact the courthouse where it is scheduled to be heard.

Bail hearings will proceed by video when possible, but judges in some locations may require in-person attendance of lawyers for contested hearings.

The situation will be revisited before Jan. 14 to decide whether in-person proceedings can resume.

