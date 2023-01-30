N.S. government transferring some public housing units in 4 Black communities to non-profit

The Nova Scotia government is transferring up to 50 public housing units in four Black Nova Scotian communities to a non-profit group, in a move it says will remove systemic systemic barriers and support community-based housing opportunities.

The units are located in North Preston, East Preston, Cherry Brook and Westphal. They will be transferred to the Preston Area Housing Fund.

Pastor Oliver Johnson, the fund's board chair, welcomed the move.

"The needs of people in these areas have been neglected for a very long time," he said. "We've been begging for financial help for a long time and in the past promises were made but then broken and houses became more dilapidated all the time."

Minister of African Affairs Pat Dunn and Housing Minister John Lohr were at the North Preston Community Centre on Monday to sign a memorandum of understanding regarding the initiative.

The Nova Scotia government will be providing $3.5 million to assist in the maintenance of housing units that will be transferred to the Preston Area Housing Fund. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"We want to right the wrongs of our past and remove the barriers and inequities that have impacted access to housing for African Nova Scotian people," said Lohr.

The provincial government is also providing $3.5 million to support ongoing repairs, maintenance and operation of the units.

The units under consideration for community ownership were developed under a variety of federal and provincial housing programs that no longer exist. Discussions for similar opportunities will be initiated in other communities at a later date.

"To me it's all about getting into these communities and letting these communities talk to you, so it's time to stop talking and start listening and look at their needs," said Dunn.

In a report issued last August, the Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission recommended collaborating with underrepresented communities to support removing barriers to home ownership and affordable housing opportunities.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

Being Black in Canada highlights stories about Black Canadians. (CBC)

MORE TOP STORIES