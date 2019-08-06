Province to build $12M health centre in Middleton

The Nova Scotia government is planning to spend about $12 million on a new health centre in Middleton, N.S., replacing an aging clinic.

The project will provide more space for the collaborative family practice team, which is expected to include new doctors, nurses and other health-care workers, said a release Tuesday from the departments of health and infrastructure renewal.

"This new centre will also improve working conditions for health professionals, help recruit new doctors and nurse practitioners, and better support training for medical residents," Premier Stephen McNeil said in the release.

The drive to recruit new staff will begin almost immediately.

The new health centre will replace a clinic building next to Soldiers Memorial Hospital. Four doctors, a nurse and a part-time social worker and dietitian currently work in the clinic.

The new clinic will replace the aging Middleton collaborative practice building. (CBC)

The Soldiers Memorial Hospital Foundation committed $1 million towards the project and will begin fundraising.

The new centre will be six times the size of the existing one, the province said, and will take about a year to build.

The new building will have more exam rooms, a larger registration and waiting area, new space for visiting health professionals and more space for training residents.

A tender was issued last week and construction will be underway soon, the province said.

