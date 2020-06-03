Recommendations from province's Northwood review to be released Monday

The recommendations from the province's review into the COVID-19 outbreak at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax will be made public Monday afternoon.

Health Minister Randy Delorey will present the province's response to the findings of the review that began in late June.

COVID-19 sickened 345 residents and staff at Northwood and 53 residents died.

Families of those who died at Northwood have called for a public inquiry for months and are waiting to hear what the province thinks it needs to do differently to prevent such outbreaks in the future.

The review is being conducted under the Quality-Improvement Information Protection Act.

Some of the top concerns listed by family members include staffing levels, rooms with two or three occupants and communication with the facility.

The facility said the virus entered mid-to-late March. It believes at least 10 staff members spread the virus while they were asymptomatic.

The review was led by Dr. Chris Lata, the head of the division of infectious diseases at Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, and Lynn Stevenson, a consultant and former associate deputy health minister from British Columbia. Stevenson is also a registered nurse.

The committee heard from groups such as Northwood staff, family members and Health Department workers.

Confidentiality concerns

One group not heard in the review was the health-care union the NSGEU. Some of its members went to work inside the facility on pandemic relief teams.

It pulled out of the review out of concerns that too much information was being kept confidential. It later released its own report into problems at Northwood.

Only the recommendations from the province's review, not the full report, will be made public.

The Health Department has also done a secondary review of all infection-control procedures in long-term care. The health minister will present the results of that review at the same time as the Northwood recommendations.

