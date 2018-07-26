Province quickly reverses course on children's dental cleanings

The Nova Scotia government has quickly reversed a decision earlier this month that removed a type of dental cleaning coverage from thousands of families with young children.

On July 12, the Department of Health and Wellness sent out an update to dentists saying it was immediately removing MSI coverage for "minor scaling" for children under the age of 15.

Scaling is done to scrape off plaque and tartar containing bacteria that is harmful to gums.

Premier Stephen McNeil said Thursday he was unaware of the update on scaling until that morning. He blamed bureaucrats and said the decision will be reversed.

"They were attempting to make a clarification on a policy, that if you look across the country no other place was covering this as well. But that's not their decision. That's a decision for government, and that's a decision that comes to my table," he said.

"What was covered yesterday, what we paid for yesterday, will be paid for tomorrow."

Dental association directive

The reversal came just two days after the Nova Scotia Dental Association issued a directive to dentists telling them the cleanings would no longer be covered.

As of noon on Thursday, the association had not been contacted by the government about the reversal, according to executive director Steve Jennex.

In a message posted Wednesday on its website, the association called scaling "an important part of preventing dental disease."

"Dental plans do not always include coverage for sufficient scaling, and sometimes do not include any scaling at all," the association noted in its release.

Recommended changes

A 2015 report to the health minister by the Oral Health Advisory Group, which included the provincial dental association, recommended some changes to scaling. It stated that scaling is typically not required for children under 10, but a majority of children 10 and older do need it.

For that reason, the report recommended that children under 10 not be covered, but children over 10 should receive one unit of scaling each year, at an estimated total cost of $237,336, or approximately $30 per visit.

Using 2013-2014 numbers, the advisory group calculated that 16,058 children aged 10 to 15 used the province's oral health program that year. It estimated about 12,846 of them needed scaling and roughly half of those children had no dental insurance at all.