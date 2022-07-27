Construction of new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia put on hold
Project originally expected to cost about $137M, but inflation pushed price up, province says
The new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia planned for the Halifax waterfront is on hold.
In a news release Wednesday, the provincial government announced the project has been paused indefinitely. Construction was slated to begin later this year.
The new gallery was originally expected to cost about $137 million, but the province expected that figure to increase by $25 million or more with inflation and rising construction costs.
While announcing the consolidation of five Crown corporations into two Tuesday, Premier Tim Houston would not answer directly when asked if he was considering cancelling the project.
"We value the arts and want to make sure there is a home for art to be shared and displayed in our province," said Houston in Wednesday's release. "But now is not the time."
The project was originally announced in April 2019.
The province committed $70 million to the project. The federal government pledged $30 million and Halifax Regional Municipality said it would put up $7 million.
The Donald R. Sobey Foundation and the Sobey Foundation announced a $10-million pledge in November 2020.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?