Construction of new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia put on hold

The new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia planned for the Halifax waterfront is on hold.

In a news release Wednesday, the provincial government announced the project has been paused indefinitely. Construction was slated to begin later this year.

The new gallery was originally expected to cost about $137 million, but the province expected that figure to increase by $25 million or more with inflation and rising construction costs.

While announcing the consolidation of five Crown corporations into two Tuesday, Premier Tim Houston would not answer directly when asked if he was considering cancelling the project.

"We value the arts and want to make sure there is a home for art to be shared and displayed in our province," said Houston in Wednesday's release. "But now is not the time."

The project was originally announced in April 2019.

The province committed $70 million to the project. The federal government pledged $30 million and Halifax Regional Municipality said it would put up $7 million.

The Donald R. Sobey Foundation and the Sobey Foundation announced a $10-million pledge in November 2020.

