Nova Scotia investing $24M to expand 3 NSCC campuses
$8M for IT Innovation Centre in Halifax, new residences in Annapolis Valley, Port Hawkesbury
The Nova Scotia government has unveiled $24 million in expansion projects for the province's community college system.
The projects announced Monday include an IT Innovation Centre at the IT campus in Halifax, and residences at the Lawrencetown campus in the Annapolis Valley and the Port Hawkesbury campus.
Don Bureaux, the Nova Scotia Community College president, said the additions will support important, high-demand industry and training needs.
The Halifax IT campus is at capacity and will get a three-storey, 21,000-square-foot addition at a cost of $8 million, while the new $9 million Annapolis Valley residence will also include a business research centre.
The government said requests for proposals are going out immediately.
The college has more than 130 programs at 13 campuses.
