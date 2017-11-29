Province increases funding to universities by 1% per year

The province is promising the 10 universities in Nova Scotia a one per cent per year increase in base operating funding over the next five years.

In return, the universities are agreeing to cap tuition increases for Nova Scotians who study in the province at three per cent a year over the same period.

Bill Lahey, the president of University of King's College and chair of the group that represents the institutions, told reporters Friday that it is unlikely that any university would hike tuition by less than the maximum allowed.

The cap only applies to students who are from Nova Scotia and does not apply to students who are enrolled in medicine, dentistry, law or any graduate studies.

Those were similar restrictions in the last agreement reached between the two parties in 2015.

More to come

