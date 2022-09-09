Tories want to allow MLAs to appear virtually at Province House at their discretion

Opposition leaders say they worry a motion by the government to permit MLAs to appear virtually at Province House any time could lessen accountability.

Deputy premier Allan MacMaster moved the motion on Thursday.

It would allow MLAs the permanent option to appear in the House virtually. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual attendance by members has been approved on a case-by-case basis.

Although there's nothing in the resolution that would prohibit it, the intention is not to have sittings where everyone except the Speaker appears by video link, MacMaster said.

"And I honestly believe people who serve in the legislature want to be there in person," he told reporters. "I think members want to be in the House."

More comfortable in the office

But Liberal Leader Zach Churchill isn't so sure.

Churchill speculated that cabinet ministers might choose to appear virtually from their offices so they do not have to face the scrutiny that comes with going to and from Province House.

In the past, the premier and ministers have sometimes had to contend with large crowds of protesters on a variety of issues in order to get to the legislature.

"And as a former minister, I can tell you it's a lot more comfortable to answer questions from the office than in the chamber or in front of you here," Chruchill told reporters.

There should be exceptions for when someone is sick or has another reason for why they cannot physically be in the chamber, or when it's not safe — such as during a pandemic, said Churchill. Making a blanket change, however, is troubling, he said.

Lack of collaboration

NDP Leader Claudia Chender agreed, and took particular issue with a portion of the resolution that would allow quorum to be counted virtually, with only the Speaker or deputy speaker being required to be physically present in the chamber.

Although MacMaster said members wishing to appear virtually would have to "give good cause to the Speaker," Chender said there is no ability for the Speaker to deny their request.

"The Speaker doesn't have discretion," she said. "He can't say, 'No, you're not sick.'"

The resolution is expected to return for debate next week. It would require two-thirds support from the chamber to pass, meaning the Tories would need to convince some members of the Liberals or NDP to support the rule changes.

COVID led to hybrid sittings

Churchill said his caucus will not support the effort.

MacMaster said the motion was put forward in good faith and they're hoping for collaboration, but Chender isn't convinced.

"We received this at 10:30 last night," she said.

Although her caucus supports making the legislature more accessible and reflective of a modern workplace, it needs to happen through fair collaboration, she said.

"But having a very exhaustive and extensive and — in our opinion — overreaching motion with no consultation rammed down our throats is not the way to do it."

In the face of the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nova Scotia, former premier Stephen McNeil shut down the legislature for a year. MLAs eventually returned using a hybrid model, where some members were physically present in the chamber while the rest appeared virtually via video link.

